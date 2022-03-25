Cognac listed in China-EU agreement on geographical indications

Bottles of Hennessy cognac are pictured in Cognac, southwestern France, March 22, 2022. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A man tastes a glass of Cognac at Remy Martin house in Cognac, southwestern France, March 23, 2022. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A glass of Hennessy cognac is pictured at the Hennessy house in Cognac, southwestern France, March 22, 2022. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a general view of the distillery at Remy Martin house in Cognac, southwestern France. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a general view of the vineyard at Remy Martin house in Cognac, southwestern France. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Oak barrels are seen stored in a cellar used for storing rare and old cognac at the Hennessy factory in Cognac, southwestern France, March 22, 2022. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Oak barrels are seen stored in a cellar used for storing rare and old cognac at the Hennessy factory in Cognac, southwestern France, March 22, 2022. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a general view of the vineyard at Remy Martin house in Cognac, southwestern France. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A glass of Remy Martin LOUIS XIII cognac is pictured in Cognac, southwestern France, March 23, 2022. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a general view of the vineyard at Remy Martin house in Cognac, southwestern France. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Oak barrels are seen stored in a cellar used for storing rare and old cognac at the Hennessy factory in Cognac, southwestern France, March 22, 2022. Cognac/eau-de-vie de cognac/eau-de-vie des charentes is listed in the China-EU agreement on geographical indications. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

