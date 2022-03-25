A visit to venues for Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

Ecns.cn) 16:23, March 25, 2022

Photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center, which is designed for shooting, archery and modern pentathlon competitions, is one of the most eye-catching venues. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

