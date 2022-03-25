Rescuers search for another black box around plane crash site

Ecns.cn) 16:21, March 25, 2022

Rescue workers lay weaved bamboo on a road leading to the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 24, 2022. A black box of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was recovered on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)