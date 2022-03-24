Inside COVID-19 nucleic acid testing laboratory in Shanghai
A staff member works at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing laboratory in east China's Shanghai, March 23, 2022. The laboratory of Tongji Hospital, which has 10 testing facilities, is now in full swing. It can daily process more than 10 thousands tubes of samples for nucleic acid tests. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
A staff member prepares to work at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing laboratory in east China's Shanghai, March 23, 2022. The laboratory of Tongji Hospital, which has 10 testing facilities, is now in full swing. It can daily process more than 10 thousands tubes of samples for nucleic acid tests. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.