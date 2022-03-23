China issues guideline on commending martyrs, supporting martyrs' families
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have called for more measures to publicize martyrs' deeds and support the lives of martyrs' families, said a recent guideline issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission.
The document urged efforts to improve preferential treatment for martyrs' families in housing, elderly care, medical care, employment, education, and judicial service.
It stressed the need to improve the protection and management of the memorial facilities for martyrs and organize young people to visit the facilities at regular intervals.
The document urged continuous efforts to search for and protect the remains of missing martyrs and vowed a crackdown on words and behaviors that distort, vilify, desecrate, and deny martyrs' deeds and spirit.
