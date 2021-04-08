China issues guidelines on ideological, political education of military

Xinhua) April 08, 2021

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission, with the approval of its chairman Xi Jinping, has issued guidelines on promoting ideological and political education within the Chinese military.

The guidelines focus on strengthening the Communist Party of China's ideological and political leadership over the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and specify the direction, fundamental tasks, methods and other key elements in constructing the system of military ideological and political education in the new era.

The guidelines underscore the building of the PLA into a world-class military that follows the Party's command, is capable of winning battles and exhibits excellent conduct.

