In pics: Xilankapu, national intangible cultural heritage

Xinhua) 09:07, March 23, 2022

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a product of Xilankapu, which is a kind of Tujia brocade, displayed at Xiaonanhai Town of Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing. Xilankapu, also known as "knitting Floral Bedclothes," was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

