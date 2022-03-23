In pics: Xilankapu, national intangible cultural heritage
Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a product of Xilankapu, which is a kind of Tujia brocade, displayed at Xiaonanhai Town of Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing. Xilankapu, also known as "knitting Floral Bedclothes," was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A visitor (L) selects products of Xilankapu, which is a kind of Tujia brocade, displayed at Xiaonanhai Town of Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2022. Xilankapu, also known as "knitting Floral Bedclothes," was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Women make products of Xilankapu, which is a kind of Tujia brocade, at a studio in Xiaonanhai Town of Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2022. Xilankapu, also known as "knitting Floral Bedclothes," was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Women make products of Xilankapu, which is a kind of Tujia brocade, at a studio in Xiaonanhai Town of Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2022. Xilankapu, also known as "knitting Floral Bedclothes," was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A visitor selects products of Xilankapu, which is a kind of Tujia brocade, displayed at Xiaonanhai Town of Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2022. Xilankapu, also known as "knitting Floral Bedclothes," was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Women make products of Xilankapu, which is a kind of Tujia brocade, at a studio in Xiaonanhai Town of Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2022. Xilankapu, also known as "knitting Floral Bedclothes," was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Women make products of Xilankapu, which is a kind of Tujia brocade, at a studio in Xiaonanhai Town of Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2022. Xilankapu, also known as "knitting Floral Bedclothes," was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
