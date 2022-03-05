Home>>
China to protect historical, cultural heritage in urban, rural planning
(Xinhua) 09:44, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will protect and keep alive historical and cultural heritage in the course of planning and construction in urban and rural areas, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
