China to protect historical, cultural heritage in urban, rural planning

Xinhua) 09:44, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will protect and keep alive historical and cultural heritage in the course of planning and construction in urban and rural areas, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

