China to further strengthen protection of historical, cultural heritage
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Several ministerial-level Chinese authorities have issued a circular on comprehensively strengthening the protection of historical and cultural heritage.
The circular has highlighted both protection and utilization of China's historical and cultural heritage, with protection as the top priority.
The protection of cultural relics should be coordinated with the development of urban and rural construction, economy and tourism, according to the circular.
It asks localities and relevant departments to actively explore innovative transformation and input new vitality to historical and cultural heritage.
It calls for constant improvement in discovering and elaborating the values of the heritage and the ways of presenting them to the rest of the world.
The circular was jointly released by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Cultural Heritage Administration.
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Shaoxing: Spice of Life - Sauce of Life
- Intangible cultural heritage events held to mark upcoming Spring Festival in Jiangsu
- China livestreams cultural heritage activities to celebrate traditional holidays
- Ivory carving master remains committed to reviving, carrying forward traditional craft
- NW China's Suoyang City Ruins home to intact ancient military defense, irrigation systems
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.