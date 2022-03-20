We Are China

Jilin takes measures to prevent, control COVID-19

Xinhua) 13:28, March 20, 2022

A volunteer sends personal protective supplies to a community in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A volunteer prepares to send personal protective supplies to a community in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A volunteer registers information for a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

