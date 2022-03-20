Home>>
Jilin takes measures to prevent, control COVID-19
(Xinhua) 13:28, March 20, 2022
A volunteer sends personal protective supplies to a community in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A volunteer prepares to send personal protective supplies to a community in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A volunteer registers information for a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.