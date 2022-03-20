Mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test put into use in Harbin
Photo taken on March 18, 2022 shows a testing vehicle of a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
A mobile, inflatable laboratory for conducting COVID-19 tests was officially put into use on Friday at a sports center in Harbin.
The laboratory can cope with swab samples from more than 1 million people for nucleic acid tests per day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Medical workers are seen at a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2022.
Medical workers are seen at a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2022.
Medical workers are seen at a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2022.
Photo taken on March 18, 2022 shows air-inflated film chambers of a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
A medical worker is seen at a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2022.
Medical workers are seen at a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2022.
Photo taken on March 18, 2022 shows mobile tents of a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
