Yangon's Chinatown eyes business recovery as COVID-19 infections decline

Xinhua) 11:21, March 20, 2022

YANGON, March 19 (Xinhua) -- With the COVID-19 infections declining in Myanmar, the country's markets including Yangon's Chinatown have seen signs of recovery with a upward number of visitors although night markets are operating within time constraints.

"The sales at my restaurant are spirally upward, reaching two thirds of the sales of the pre-pandemic days two years ago", said Min Kyaw Thu, 35-year-old manager of Kaung Myat Restaurant in the 19-street night market in the Chinatown.

"The situation looks good. Our business can recover quickly within two to three months if the 10 p.m. curfew is eased," he said.

The restaurants and stalls in the Chinatown were busy with visitors from evening to midnight two years ago before the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinatown was crowded with visitors in the daytime while restaurants and food stalls offering Chinese-style cuisines, barbecues and drinks have attracted the people for decades at night.

"Today, visitors come in the evening and disperse around 9 p.m. as the 10 p.m. curfew is still imposed on Yangon," said Min Kyaw Thu, who has worked for the restaurant for 18 years.

"In fact, we have to sell the food from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the 10 p.m. curfew. The income is just enough to operate our business for the working hours with four employees," he said.

Before the pandemic, Kaung Myat Restaurant managed daily operation with 14 employees from evening to midnight.

During the deadly third-wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which hit the country from July to October last year, night restaurants in the Chinatown including Min Kyaw Thu's Kaung Myat restaurant closed down and most of the employees returned home.

"As employees, we hope this business will recover as soon as possible", said Min Kyaw Thu.

Ye Hla, a 45-year-old man from Yangon's Mayangone, said he visited the Chinatown to experience the nightlife on Friday for the first time in a year to enjoy the food and drink.

"I have to manage my time to go back home before 10 p.m. after having dinner with drink and shopping," he said, hoping the fourth wave of COVID-19 will come to an end soon.

Meanwhile, the rate of COVID-19 infection in the country decreased from 9.3 percent on Feb. 18 to 3.04 percent on March 18.

With the downward infection nationwide, the authorities relaxed the restriction on gathering of people by allowing up to 400 people to gather.

Myanmar also announced on Friday that it would lift a ban on international commercial flight operations starting from April 17.

"I have a very positive outlook for recovery of my business as COVID-19 infection and mortality rate in the country was gradually decreasing," Min Kyaw Thu said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)