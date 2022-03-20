Home>>
Xi signs order to promulgate rules on regulating military equipment procurement contracts
(Xinhua) 09:04, March 20, 2022
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to promulgate a set of interim rules on regulating military equipment procurement contracts.
The regulations stipulate the basic tasks, contents and management system for the supervision and management of equipment procurement contracts under new circumstances to advance the quality and efficiency of equipment procurement.
The regulations, comprising 35 articles in six chapters, will take effect on March 20, 2022.
