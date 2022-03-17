Commentary: Concerted efforts crucial to China's future amid global uncertainty

Xinhua) 08:50, March 17, 2022

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- In a world still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, China's unrelenting battle against coronavirus is another testimony to the unity and solidarity that the nation has long cherished.

The latest evidence is how the people from all walks of life work together to implement the country's dynamic zero-COVID strategy and anti-pandemic measures to combat the recent flare-ups of cases in several areas. Thanks to the swift and effective response, China has witnessed an enviably low death toll.

China's resilient economy, registering a continuous and steady recovery, serves as another demonstration of the importance of unity and concerted efforts. In 2021, the gross domestic product of the world's second-largest economy expanded 8.1 percent year on year thanks to nationwide efforts. The pace was well above the government target of "above 6 percent."

This year, despite multiple challenges ahead, China has set its economic growth target at around 5.5 percent, which is expected to further uplift the global economic recovery.

Working hard in unity is the path the Chinese people must take to make historic achievements, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said during the just concluded annual session of China's top legislature.

It was through multi-level collective efforts that China managed to lift more than 770 million people out of poverty in the last 40-plus years, achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and presented a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to the world.

Chinese leaders have repeatedly emphasized the Chinese people's concerted efforts, stating that as long as all ethnic groups remain united under the Party's leadership, all hardships and challenges ahead can be overcome.

The Chinese people believe that facing difficulties and challenges, a nation united and working together has a future and can stand invincible. It is especially true at this moment when the world has been undergoing profound changes unseen in a century.

The year 2022 marks a crucial year for China's march toward socialist modernization. As the world is reeling from the lingering pandemic, weak economic recovery and volatile regional situations, people's concerted efforts will prove even more significant for China.

As the Chinese proverb goes, the last leg of a journey marks the halfway point. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation cannot be achieved by "merely beating drums and clanging gongs."

Facing challenges ahead, unbreakable unity and concerted efforts of the Chinese people will secure more achievements in the future.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)