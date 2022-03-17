COVID-19 rates in U.S. prisons 3 times higher than surrounding communities: study

Xinhua) 08:30, March 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A new study of COVID-19 rates among inmates and staff at 101 U.S. federal prisons compared with surrounding counties has suggested three-times-higher infection rates in prisons.

German and U.S. researchers conducted the study, using data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center from May 18, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021, according to a report of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

The study, published in BMC Public Health, also assessed the effects of release of prisoners on COVID-19 rates among inmates, staff, and the community.

"These studies can help inform infectious disease response policies in prisons that help to potentially mitigate rates of infection in incarcerated populations, staff, and the community at large," the researchers wrote.

The researchers noted that prisons have been the sites of some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks, with one in four inmates testing positive, at rates that were three to six times higher than the U.S. public.

