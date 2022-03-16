Rising school threats harm students' mental health in U.S.: media report

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Rising violence and threats in U.S. schools are impacting many students' mental health, according to a report by the Daily Journal newspaper.

The Safe2Say Something Program, a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, received 10,495 anonymous tips about such incidents as bullying and school threats for the 2020-2021 school year, said the report published on Monday.

The tips include 900 pieces regarding hate crime, discrimination, harassment or intimidation, it noted, adding that "despite the numerous assemblies and counseling services provided in schools, many people do not receive the help they need."

