Container vessel runs aground in U.S. bay

Xinhua) 10:39, March 16, 2022

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows the container vessel Ever Forward in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, the United States. The giant container vessel has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay, the largest inlet in the Atlantic Coastal Plain of the eastern United States. Ever Forward remains "aground" in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay as of Tuesday afternoon, according to VesselFinder, a vessel tracking website. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

CHESAPEAKE BAY, the United States, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A giant container vessel has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay, the largest inlet in the Atlantic Coastal Plain of the eastern United States.

Ever Forward remains "aground" in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay as of Tuesday afternoon, according to VesselFinder, a vessel tracking website.

The cargo ship became stranded on Sunday night after departing the Port of Baltimore. It was en route to Norfolk, Virginia.

There were no reports of injuries, pollution, or damage to the 334-meter vessel but it is a "logistical challenge" to have it refloated, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency added the ship, stuck in about 7-meter of water, is not blocking traffic in the bay's deep-water channel.

Ever Forward is believed to be owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., whose Ever Given got stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway for days and causing delays in global shipping.

