U.S. kids hospitalization rates during Omicron surge five times higher than in Delta surge: CDC

Xinhua) 08:42, March 16, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Xinhua) -- During the Omicron variant predominance beginning in last December, U.S. infants and children aged under four were hospitalized at approximately five times the rate of the previous peak during Delta surge, according to a new study published Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Infants aged under 6 months had the highest rates of hospitalization during the Omicron surge, but indicators of severity did not differ by age group, according to the study.

COVID-19 can cause severe illness in infants and children, including those aged 0 to 4 years who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, said the CDC.

The CDC called for important strategies to prevent COVID-19 among infants and young children, including vaccination of currently eligible populations such as pregnant women, family members, and caregivers of infants and young children.

