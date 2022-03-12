Over 1,800 U.S. congresspeople owned slaves: report
NEW YORK, March 11 (Xinhua) -- From the founding of the United States until long after the Civil War, hundreds of the elected leaders writing the nation's laws were current or former slave owners, The Washington Post (WP) has reported, citing its database of slaveholding members of Congress.
"More than 1,800 people who served in the U.S. Congress in the 18th, 19th and even 20th centuries owned human beings at some point in their lives," according to a WP investigation based on the examination of thousands of pages of census records and historical documents.
"The country is still grappling with the legacy of their embrace of slavery. The link between race and political power in early America echoes in complicated ways, from the racial inequities that persist to this day to the polarizing fights over voting rights and the way history is taught in schools," said the report.
Enslavers in the U.S. Congress represented 38 states, including not just the South but every state in New England, much of the Midwest, and many Western states, according to the report.
Particularly, for the first 30 years of American lawmaking, from 1789 to 1819, more than half the men elected to Congress each session were slaveholders, it added.
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- 2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle crashes into outdoor seating of restaurant in U.S. capital
- World wants to know what risks US biolabs pose
- U.S. urged not to harm China's legitimate interests in handling ties with Russia
- U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine research on transmission of deadly pathogens: Russia
- U.S. families struggle with soaring child care cost: media
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.