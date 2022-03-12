2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle crashes into outdoor seating of restaurant in U.S. capital
WASHINGTON, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Two women were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle plowed through an outdoor seating area of a restaurant in northwest Washington, D.C. at lunchtime Friday.
A preliminary investigation shows that an elderly man lost control of his SUV while driving alone, and "he's remained cooperative," Commander Duncan Bedlion of the Second District within the Metropolitan Police Department told reporters.
"All indications are this was truly accidental," Bedlion said. "There were no indications this was intentional."
Eight people were taken to hospitals with various injuries, and five of them were in critical condition, including the two women who later died. Three others were treated and released on scene, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services officials.
"This is rare, we haven't had an incident like this in many years," D.C. Fire Chief John A. Donnelly said. "Hitting a crowd of people is a very serious event that results in a lot of injuries, that's what we're dealing with right now."
The tragedy occurred around 12:18 p.m. (1718 GMT) when all the victims were dining outside Parthenon, a Greek restaurant and adjacent lounge in the Chevy Chase neighborhood near the Maryland state line.
There was no structural damage to the building and no one was entrapped in the crash.
