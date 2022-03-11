U.S. urged not to harm China's legitimate interests in handling ties with Russia

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday the United States should not undermine China's legitimate rights and interests in handling with ties with Russia, otherwise China will make firm and resolute responses.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about recent claims by a few countries including the United States which said China has not made concrete measures to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, nor has it coordinated with the West to impose sanctions on Russia.

"For those accusing China of 'looking on unconcerned' on the Ukraine issue, they should first ask themselves what role they have played in the crisis?" Zhao asked.

On the Ukraine issue, Zhao said China has always adopted an objective and fair attitude, made judgments independently based on the merits of the matter itself, and played a constructive role in promoting peace talks.

"We hope the relevant sides can keep calm and restrained and encourage and support all diplomatic efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, so as to jointly help cool down the situation," the spokesperson added.

Zhao said it has been proven by practice that sanctions will not solve problems, on the contrary, they will lead to new problems. They will not only result in two or multiple economic losers but also disturb the process of a political settlement, which is "not constructive at all," Zhao added.

In handling ties with Russia, Zhao said the U.S. side should not impose the so-called sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction on Chinese enterprises and individuals, or damage China's legitimate rights and interests, otherwise China will make firm and resolute responses.

