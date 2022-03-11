U.S. census in 2020 undercounted several minority groups: gov't estimates

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. census in 2020 undercounted several minority groups, according to estimates released by the Census Bureau on Thursday.

The Post-Enumeration Survey (PES) said they estimated undercounts for "Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Some Other Race, and Hispanic or Latino."

"Overcounts were estimated for White, Non-Hispanic White Alone, and Asian," the report added.

The PES noted the 2020 census "did not have a significant net coverage error rate" but admitted there was an estimate of 18.8 million omissions, which are "people who should have been correctly counted in the census but were not."

The data collected by the census determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and are also used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased, the Census Bureau said.

The results also inform decisions about allocating federal funding to communities for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other programs and services, across the nation.

The 2020 census showed that the resident population of the United States, including the 50 states and the District of Columbia, was 331,449,281 as of April 1, 2020, an increase of 7.4 percent since the census in 2010.

Of the U.S. resident population, 37.2 percent lived in the five most populous states in 2020 and over a quarter were in the three largest states -- California, Texas, and Florida.

