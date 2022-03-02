Fencing reinstated around U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden's State of the Union address

Xinhua) 09:12, March 02, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the U.S. Capitol building, seen through a barrier fence, in Washington, D.C., the United States. Fencing has been reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Fencing has been reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night.

"A plan has been approved to put up the inner-perimeter fence around the Capitol building" for the speech, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement on Sunday.

The measure, Manger said, was also taken in light of "the possibility of demonstrations in the next couple of weeks."

"I have also requested support from outside law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard to assist with our security precautions," he added.

Truckers in the United States have reportedly planned protests similar to those in Canada around the time of Biden's State of the Union address.

Several roads around the Capitol will be closed to traffic from Tuesday evening, according to another statement from Capitol Police on Sunday.

The Pentagon has authorized the deployment of hundreds of unarmed National Guard members in Washington, D.C. to help police with traffic control.

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the U.S. Capitol building, seen through a barrier fence, in Washington, D.C., the United States. Fencing has been reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the U.S. Capitol building, seen through a barrier fence, in Washington, D.C., the United States. Fencing has been reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the U.S. Capitol building, seen through a barrier fence, in Washington, D.C., the United States. Fencing has been reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the U.S. Capitol building, seen through a barrier fence, in Washington, D.C., the United States. Fencing has been reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the U.S. Capitol building, seen through a barrier fence, in Washington, D.C., the United States. Fencing has been reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the U.S. Capitol building, seen through a barrier fence, in Washington, D.C., the United States. Fencing has been reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)