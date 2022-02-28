U.S. indulging in racial discrimination exacerbates social injustice: report

Xinhua) 15:16, February 28, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The "virus" of deeply-entrenched racism in the United States is spreading along with the coronavirus, said a report issued by China's State Council Information Office on Monday.

Racism has led to an even widening racial economic divide and growing racial inequality, according to the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021.

The report said Asian Americans face increasingly severe discrimination and violent attacks. As a result of U.S. politicians' manipulation over racial issue, the number of attacks targeting Asian Americans has drastically increased.

Statistics released by the New York Police Department on Dec. 8, 2021 showed that anti-Asian hate crimes in the city rose by 361 percent from that of 2020.

The report also noted the aborigines have long suffered cruel racial persecution. The United States has a long and dark history of violating the rights of indigenous people, including Indians, who have experienced bloody massacres, brutal expulsions and cultural genocide.

The economic divide between races continues to widen, and structural flaws in its system have led to increasing racial inequality in the United States, it said.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)