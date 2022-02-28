U.S. fake democracy tramples on political rights: report

Xinhua) 15:16, February 28, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States is playing with fake democracy, which has resulted in trampling on political rights, said a report issued by China's State Council Information Office on Monday.

The American-style democracy has descended to a game of transferring interests. Money politics has become increasingly rampant in the United States, which makes politicians more neglectful of people's interests and demands, according to the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021.

The report said political polarization led to an increasingly divided U.S. society. The election chaos in the United States has further intensified political polarization and continues to tear the society apart.

It added confrontations between political parties restrain and harm electors' right to vote.

The report also noted the international community's confidence in U.S. democracy continued to decline.

