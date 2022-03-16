U.S. falls behind China on artificial intelligence: The National Interest

Xinhua) 09:32, March 16, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Winter Olympics have showcased China's new artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies, The National Interest, an American bimonthly conservative international relations magazine, has reported.

"The robot chefs making burgers at Olympic facilities and the smart beds measuring athletes' vital statistics weren't just gimmicks for the cameras: they're a symbol of how China has quickly eclipsed the United States when it comes to the deployment and use of AI technologies," said an article published by the magazine on Sunday.

According to the article, Pentagon's first chief software officer Nicolas Chaillan said that there's no way Washington is going to catch up to Beijing's cyber and AI capabilities.

Graham Allison of the Belfer Center, recently noted that many American officials are far too complacent about Western supremacy in technology, said the article.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)