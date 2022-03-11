Home>>
Utmost efforts should be made to support Russia, Ukraine in carrying forward ceasefire negotiations: Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 11:12, March 11, 2022
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tax, fee cuts most direct, fair and effective: Chinese premier
- China to increase gov't spending for stable growth: premier
- Growth target of around 5.5 pct to generate output equivalent to medium economy: Chinese premier
- Chinese premier says hopes Ukraine situation to ease, peace to return
- Chinese premier meets press after annual legislative session
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.