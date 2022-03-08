HKSAR gov't says fresh food supply from Chinese mainland is stable

People queue up to pay the bills in a supermarket in Hong Kong, south China, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Monday that the supply of fresh food from the Chinese mainland was stable and the wholesale price of vegetables continued to drop, urging the public to refrain from over-purchasing.

According to the government's latest information, the quantity of vegetables supplied from the Chinese mainland to Hong Kong on Sunday by land and water transportation was about 2,200 tonnes, and the overall wholesale price of vegetables has largely returned to the level of a normal day.

The total supply of chilled meat from the Chinese mainland on Sunday was maintained at a level higher than that of a normal day and stood at about 116 tonnes.

The Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse resumed service on Monday while the Tsuen Wan Slaughterhouse continues to provide service according to its operational circumstances, and the supply of live pig is expected to return to a normal level on March 8, said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government.

The spokesperson added that in compliance with government requirements, stockholders of rice have to maintain the reserve stock of rice at a level sufficient for consumption by the local population for 15 days, where the trade generally stocks double the required amount, which is sufficient for one month's consumption by Hong Kong citizens.

"The government keeps monitoring the food supply situation closely, and liaises with major food suppliers and the mainland authorities to ensure a stable food supply," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, according to Shanghai Customs, the Pudong Airport Customs inspected and released five batches of over 85,000 COVID-19 virus test kits being sent to Hong Kong since March 1 and ensured the rapid customs clearance of one million surgical masks for Hong Kong recently.

People select vegetables in a supermarket in Hong Kong, south China, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

