We Are China

Daily life in Hong Kong amid pandemic

Xinhua) 08:29, March 08, 2022

Citizens wearing face masks walk on a street in Ma On Shan in Hong Kong, south China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Citizens line up to conduct nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site in Ma On Shan in Hong Kong, south China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A medical worker takes a swab sample for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Ma On Shan in Hong Kong, south China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A citizen wearing a face mask does exercise in Ma On Shan in Hong Kong, south China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A staff member guides citizens to conduct nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site in Ma On Shan in Hong Kong, south China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)