Mainland health experts learn about latest progress of Hong Kong's vaccination program

Xinhua) 08:32, March 07, 2022

HONG KONG, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A team of mainland health experts led by Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under China's National Health Commission, on Sunday learned about the latest progress of Hong Kong's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Some members of the team visited the Community Vaccination Center at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Center in the morning to learn about its operation, the latest progress of Hong Kong's COVID-19 vaccination program, the workflow of vaccination, different channels for receiving vaccination service, as well as various measures to speed up the pace of vaccination of elderly persons and students.

The team also visited the Director's Command Post at the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy.

Liang and the team had work meetings with representatives from the Food and Health Bureau, and the Department of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, as well as the Hospital Authority to discuss treatment of COVID-19 patients, and to give recommendations on the priority on anti-epidemic strategy and on areas of enhancement based on observations in the past few days.

The team led by Liang, which arrived in Hong Kong on Feb. 28, includes five experts. It is the third expert team sent by the central government to support Hong Kong in fighting the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the HKSAR government said that the task force of ensuring medical supplies has been working closely with its mainland counterparts, and various kinds of medical supplies are arriving in Hong Kong in batches.

The task force will ensure that resources can be expeditiously supplied to Hong Kong to cope with the epidemic, the bureau said.

Hong Kong reported 31,008 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Sunday, official data showed.

