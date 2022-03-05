Chinese mainland reports 102 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 102 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 46 were reported in Guangdong, 19 in Jilin, eight in Inner Mongolia, six in Hebei, five in Shandong, three each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Guangxi, two each in Hainan and Yunnan, and one each in Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Hunan and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 179 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 166 asymptomatic cases were reported Friday, including 93 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 110,539 by Friday.

There were 3,465 patients still under treatment on Friday, of whom 14 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

