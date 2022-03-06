Chinese mainland reports 175 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:11, March 06, 2022

Students line up for COVID-19 tests at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new local infections, 88 were reported in Shandong, 25 in Jilin, 20 in Guangdong, 14 in Hebei, nine in Inner Mongolia, five in Guangxi, four each in Jiangsu and Yunnan, two each in Zhejiang and Shaanxi, and one each in Shanxi and Henan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 154 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

Two new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)