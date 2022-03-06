Pakistan confirms 755 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Xinhua) 15:37, March 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 755 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The NCOC said that the overall tally has risen to 1,514,258 cases, including 1,454,382 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,611 in the country, including 821 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, seven more people died from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 30,265.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 569,978 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 502,621 cases so far.

