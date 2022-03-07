Home>>
3.8 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:25, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by nearly 3.8 million on Sunday, with the total number reaching over 3.16 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
