Chinese mainland reports 214 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:12, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 214 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new local infections, 69 were reported in Guangdong, 54 in Jilin, 46 in Shandong, and 12 in Gansu. The rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 113 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

Four new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)