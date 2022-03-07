Taiwan reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, including two locally transmitted infections and 27 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said Monday.

Taiwan has relaxed several of its COVID-19 prevention measures from March 1, given that the local epidemic situation is stable and under control. Starting Monday, Taiwan will further shorten the duration of home quarantine for all arrivals from overseas, as well as close contacts of confirmed cases, from 14 to 10 days.

To date, Taiwan has reported 20,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,464 were local infections.

