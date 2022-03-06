Highlights of para ice hockey preliminary round Group B matches

Xinhua) 09:41, March 06, 2022

Players of China cheer for each other before the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Qiu Dianpeng (R) of China and David Korman of Slovakia compete during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Radek Zelinka of Czech Republic leaves the court during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Czech Republic and Italy of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Radek Zelinka of Czech Republic gets treated for injury during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Czech Republic and Italy of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Eduard Lepacek of Slovakia saves a goal during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Players of China enter the rink during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Shen Yifeng of China makes a goal during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Zhu Zhanfu of China compete during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Xu Jinqiang of China celebrates scoring during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Wang Zhidong (R middle) of China and Marian Ligda (L middle) of Slovakia compete during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Player of China greet the spectators after the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Xu Jingiang of China competes during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Lyu Zhi of China(R) celebrates scoring with his teammate during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Players of China gather together before the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Ji Yanzhao of China reacts during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Players of China are seen before the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Shen Yifeng(L) of China competes during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Xu Jinqiang(R) and Zhu Zhanfu of China celebrates scoring during the para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and Slovakia of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

