Awarding ceremony for para alpine skiing Women's Downhill Standing

Xinhua) 09:36, March 06, 2022

Gold medalist Mollie Jepsen of Canada poses for photo during the awarding ceremony for the para alpine skiing Women's Downhill Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Sliver medalist Zhang Mengqiu(R) of People's Republic of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the para alpine skiing Women's Downhill Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Sliver medalist Zhang Mengqiu(R) of People's Republic of China poses for photo during the awarding ceremony for the para alpine skiing Women's Downhill Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Mollie Jepsen of Canada(C), Sliver medalist Zhang Mengqiu of People's Republic of China(L) and Bronze medalist Ebba Aarsjoe of Sweden pose for photo during the awarding ceremony for the para alpine skiing Women's Downhill Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Bronze medalist Ebba Aarsjoe of Sweden poses for photo during the awarding ceremony for the para alpine skiing Women's Downhill Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

