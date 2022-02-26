Beijing 2022 Paralympic Villages open

February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Villages in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones have officially opened on Friday, with more than 630 people checked-in on the first day.

Throughout the Games, the Beijing Paralympic Village is expected to host 14 delegations and about 500 guests. In order to welcome and serve the coming delegations, the Beijing Village completed its transition for the Paralympics within 44 hours.

The village will provide comprehensive services in areas like food, accommodation and transportation.

Apartments, gyms, entertainment centers, and other areas have been equipped with temporary accessible facilities. The cafeteria has re-planned its layout, with more than 100 wheelchair seats prepared for the villagers.

A maintenance center has also been set up inside the Village, while flexible security check policies have also been developed.

According to official data, 49 delegations have qualified to participate in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, with more than 1,700 athletes and officials expected to move into three villages in the next few days.

