Home>>
In pics: opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 08:48, August 25, 2021
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.