In pics: opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 08:48, August 25, 2021

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

