Chinese Paralympic delegation arrives in Tokyo
(Xinhua) 09:52, August 20, 2021
Members of Chinese Paralympic delegation arrive at the Narita airport for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
