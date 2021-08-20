Languages

Archive

Friday, August 20, 2021

Home>>

Chinese Paralympic delegation arrives in Tokyo

(Xinhua) 09:52, August 20, 2021

Members of Chinese Paralympic delegation arrive at the Narita airport for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories