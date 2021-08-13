British Olympic silver medalist Ujah provisionally suspended after positive test during Games

Xinhua) 09:10, August 13, 2021

Chijindu Ujah of Britain celebrates after the men's 100m final at the IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, August 24, 2017. Ujah claimed the title with 9.97 seconds. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

China could bag a medal from the Tokyo Olympic Games men's 4x100m relay as silver medalist British team saw its relay member Chijindu Ujah provisionally suspended for positive doping test.

LONDON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- British sprinter Chijindu Ujah who won the men's 4x100m relay silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, has been suspended provisionally due to a positive test during the Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) revealed on Thursday that following the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the doping control laboratory in Tokyo notified the the International Testing Agency (ITA) that Ujah's test showed the "presence/use of a prohibited substance (Ostarine and S-23)".

The 27-year-old Ujah ran the first leg for the British team which finished second after champions Italy in a margin of 0.01 second.

The sample was collected by the ITA under during an in-competition anti-doping control on Aug. 6 in Tokyo, following the final of the men's 4 x 100m relay final. The result was reported by the WADA-accredited laboratory of Tokyo on Aug. 8.

"If requested by the athlete and if the B-sample analysis confirms the AAF, or alternatively if the athlete does not wish to have the B-sample analysis undertaken, the case will be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) for adjudication under the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (IOC ADR)," said the ITA.

Su Bingtian (1st R) and Wu Zhiqiang (3rd R) of China compete during the Men's 4x100m Heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Italy took the gold medal of the men's 4x100m while Canada bagged a bronze on Aug. 6. China came fourth.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)