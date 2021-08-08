Home>>
Team China concludes Tokyo Olympics with 38 gold, 88 medals in total
(CGTN) 15:38, August 08, 2021
Team China concluded all competitions at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, winning 88 medals.
A total of 38 gold medals went to the Chinese squad, tying the result it achieved at the London Games in 2012.
