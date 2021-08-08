We Are China

Team China concludes Tokyo Olympics with 38 gold, 88 medals in total

CGTN) 15:38, August 08, 2021

Team China concluded all competitions at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, winning 88 medals.

A total of 38 gold medals went to the Chinese squad, tying the result it achieved at the London Games in 2012.

