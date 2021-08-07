Chinese inspired by athletes at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 14:46, August 07, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Most Chinese respondents surveyed by the China Youth Daily, or 98 percent of them, feel inspired by the athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

According to the newspaper's recent survey of 1,693 people, 70 percent of the respondents were most encouraged by the excellent performance of the Chinese athletes born in the 2000s.

They were also inspired by the athletes' perseverance, competitiveness and sportsmanship.

The survey found the respondents have followed the games closely.

Around 98.7 percent of the respondents were concerned about the performance of the Chinese delegation at Tokyo 2020, with their performance in table tennis, swimming, diving and shooting topping the list of their attention.

They also focused on the performance of athletes around the world, the spirit of the Olympic Games, the opening ceremony, the newly-added sports, the stories of the athletes' hard work, and the COVID-19 response at the games.

As for the Olympic spirit, 72.8 percent of those surveyed said it is to win honor for the country and show national confidence, 72 percent said it is the spirit of constantly challenging, breaking through and surpassing, while 68 percent said it is embodied in the new Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)