Su Bingtian serves as China's flag bearer at closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020

Ecns.cn) 11:18, August 09, 2021

Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian parades into the Olympic Stadium with the national flag of China during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, August 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Du Yang)

The 31-year-old Su made history on August 1 as he became the first Chinese to qualify for an Olympic men's 100m final, setting a new Asian record of 9.83 seconds in the semifinals.

In the men's 4X100m relay race, the Su-led Chinese team came fourth again after the Rio Games with 37.79 seconds that tied China's national record.

