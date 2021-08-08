World Athletics chief hails China's performance at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 15:55, August 08, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Sunday spoke highly of Chinese athletes' performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Chinese track and field team has achieved one of their best results at the Olympics, winning two golds, two silvers and one bronze and finishing seventh in the medal standings.

"China has been on an upward trajectory for a number of years across many more disciplines," the former two-time men's 1,500m Olympic champion told reporters at a press conference.

"You've seen the strength in endurance events. Chinese relay teams now are extremely competitive. You have seen the bandwidth of talent that has emerged and is emerging in the field as well. Su Bingtian is a really good example of the progress that is now being made in the short distances."

Su Bingtian made history by becoming the first Chinese runner in the men's 100m final and only the second Asian, following Japan's Takayoshi Yoshioka at the 1932 Olympics.

He broke the Asian record in the semifinals with a time of 9.83 seconds and went on to finish sixth in the final.

Su also helped China reach the men's 4x100 meters relay final, where they placed fourth.

China's two gold medals came from Gong Lijiao in the women's shot put and Liu Shiying in the women's javelin throw. Zhu Yaming produced his personal best twice in the men's triple jump en route to winning the silver medal with 17.57 meters.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)