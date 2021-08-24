Olympic athletes back to China with in triumph

August 24, 2021

Li Fabin, the gold medal winner in men's 61kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, arrives at Fuzhou Changle international airport after quarantine, Fujian Province, August 23, 2021. He will prepare for the upcoming National Games of China, which will be held in September in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Dongming)

