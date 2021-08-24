Home>>
Olympic athletes back to China with in triumph
(Ecns.cn) 16:42, August 24, 2021
Li Fabin, the gold medal winner in men's 61kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, arrives at Fuzhou Changle international airport after quarantine, Fujian Province, August 23, 2021. He will prepare for the upcoming National Games of China, which will be held in September in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Dongming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.