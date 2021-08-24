Home>>
Paralympians ready to bring out their best in Tokyo
(People's Daily App) 16:37, August 24, 2021
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are set to start on Tuesday, global Paralympians are coming under the spotlight as they get ready to compete and excel despite physical challenges.
They deserve everyone's respect, not only for what they have achieved, but also for their courage and perseverance against all the odds to bring out their best on a truly global stage. This is what the Olympic spirit means.
Click on the video to review memorable moments of Paralympic Games.
(Produced by Hu Runxin, Xie Wanrong and Fan Jingyi; Li Ying and Wu Yixuan contributed to the video)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
