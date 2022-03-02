Home>>
China to issue white paper on parasports
(Xinhua) 14:11, March 02, 2022
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "China's Parasports: Progress and the Protection of Rights" at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a press conference will be held by the office.
