China to issue white paper on parasports

Xinhua) 14:11, March 02, 2022

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "China's Parasports: Progress and the Protection of Rights" at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a press conference will be held by the office.

