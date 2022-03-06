Highlights of Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Matches

Xinhua) 09:35, March 06, 2022

Sergejs Djacenko (2nd R) holds his teammate's wheelchair during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and South Korea of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Ojars Briedis of Latvia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and South Korea of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Hans Burgener (L) and Francoise Jaquerod of Swtizerland cheers up during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Canada and Switzerland of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Athletes of Great Britain communicate during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between the United States and Great Britain of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Baek Hyejin of South Korea reacts during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and South Korea of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Athletes of Swtizerland cheer up during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Canada and Switzerland of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Baek Hyejin of South Korea reacts during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and South Korea of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)